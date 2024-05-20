Share Video

Link copied!

Loutos is expected to be called up by the Cardinals ahead of their series with the Orioles at home beginning Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Loutos has appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen with Triple-A Memphis this season, producing an impressive 1.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. He'll now get his first shot with the major-league roster after an inspiring path to the big leagues, which includes playing D-III baseball at Washington University in St. Louis.