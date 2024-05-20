Loutos is expected to be called up by the Cardinals ahead of their series with the Orioles at home beginning Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Loutos has appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen with Triple-A Memphis this season, producing an impressive 1.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. He'll now get his first shot with the major-league roster after an inspiring path to the big leagues, which includes playing D-III baseball at Washington University in St. Louis.