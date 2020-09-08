Meisinger was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Meisinger was removed from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Carlos Martinez's return from the COVID-19 injured list. He's made two appearances for the Cardinals this season, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings while posting a 3:4 K:BB.
