The Cardinals reassigned Meisinger to their minor-league camp Monday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals sent out Meisinger and fellow non-roster pitcher Mike Hauschild, reducing their group at big-league camp to 42 players. Meisinger reached the majors for the first time in 2018 as a member of the Orioles, logging a 6.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 18 appearances (one start).

