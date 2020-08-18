The Cardinals selected Meisinger from their alternate training site ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

St. Louis added Meisinger to their 60-man roster pool Aug. 6, and he received his first big-league callup since 2018 when the Cardinals swapped him out for first baseman John Nogowski on Monday. Meisinger didn't appear in the second game of the twin bill, a 5-4 loss in seven innings.