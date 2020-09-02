Meisinger was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Wednesday.
Meisinger made just one appearance in his latest stint with the team, striking out one while walking a pair in a scoreless inning against the Reds on Tuesday. Rob Kaminsky was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Returns to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Sent back to secondary site•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Joins big club•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Heads to minors camp•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Clears waivers•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Designated for assignment•