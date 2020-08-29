site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Returns to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Aug 29, 2020
Meisinger was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday.
Meisinger worked at alternate camp for 10 days, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen as the Cardinals made several changes to their pitching staff. The right-hander tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his only appearance this season.
