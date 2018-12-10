Meisinger was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday.

Meisinger made his major-league debut with the Orioles in 2018, posting a 6.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 21 innings. He also spent time with Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, notching a 4.42 ERA across 18.1 innings with the Baysox while compiling a 2.28 ERA and 11.7 K/9 across 27.2 innings with the Tides. The 24-year-old will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2019.

