Cardinals' Ryan Meisinger: Sent back to secondary site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Meisinger was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate site Wednesday.
Mesinger was only just called up Tuesday. He appeared in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. Austin Gomber was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
