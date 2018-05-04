Sherriff (toe) was activated from the 10-dayd disabled list Friday.

The southpaw will return to the Cardinals' bullpen after missing just under a month of action. Sherriff will resume his normal role as a middle-reliever for St. Louis. Austin Gomber was optioned to Triple-A to make room for him on the active roster.

