Sherriff was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the club placed reliever Brett Cecil (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. Sherriff appeared in 13 big-league games in 2017, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. He will likely be deployed in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.