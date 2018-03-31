Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Called up by Cardinals
Sherriff was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the club placed reliever Brett Cecil (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list. Sherriff appeared in 13 big-league games in 2017, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. He will likely be deployed in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.
