Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Called up to majors

Sherriff's contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

For the first time in his career, Sherriff will have the chance to pitch in the Show. The 27-year-old southpaw has had a good year with Memphis, where he's thrown 53.2 innings over 48 games. In that time he's built a 3.19 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. In order to make room for Sherriff on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals moved Trevor Rosenthal to the 60-day disabled list.