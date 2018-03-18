Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Cut from major-league camp
Sherriff was moved from the Cardinals' spring training to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff was a liability on the mound this spring, as he allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks over seven games (six innings). Although he's in line to start the year at Triple-A Memphis, Sherriff could be brought up to the big club if the Cardinals' bullpen needs another southpaw. Sherriff tossed 14.1 innings over 13 games for St. Louis last season, throwing to the tune of a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in that brief time.
