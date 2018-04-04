Sherriff earned his first hold of the season by firing 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.

He followed up an impressive nine-strikeout, five-inning effort by starter Jack Flaherty by getting six outs on an efficient 24 pitches. The 27-year-old is likely to shuttle some between Triple-A Memphis and the big-league club this season, but his current stay is expected to at least last through Brett Cecil's stay on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury.