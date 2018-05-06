Sherriff (toe) allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Making his first appearance since April 5, Sherriff worked his longest outing of the season and experienced only one hiccup, a solo home run he allowed to Javier Baez. The 27-year-old southpaw encouragingly worked up to 26 pitches without any apparent setbacks and should be available without restrictions moving forward.