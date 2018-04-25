Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Heads to Triple-A Memphis for rehab
Sherriff (toe) will throw batting practice at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and will officially begin his rehab assignment with the Redbirds on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com.
Sherriff's right toe fracture appears to be almost fully healed, as general manager Michael Girsch has deemed him as "relatively close to being ready to go." The 27-year-old southpaw will need to be able to throw multiple innings and pitch on back-to-back days before being deemed big-league ready, according to Girsch.
