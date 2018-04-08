Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Placed on 10-day DL
Sherriff was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured toe Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff suffered the toe fracture when he was hit by a comebacker on his foot during Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. An exact timeline for his return has not been established, so it's unclear if he'll be able to rejoin the roster following his required 10 days on the DL. John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to fill Sherriff's spot in the bullpen.
