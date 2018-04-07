Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Status uncertain ahead of Saturday's contest
Sherriff (toe) may not be available for Saturday's game against Arizona after being struck by a comebacker Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff remains fairly sore after being drilled on his big toe, though he said that he will try to be available for Saturday's contest. Through three appearances this year, the reliever has allowed one earned run off two hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings.
