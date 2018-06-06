Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Sherriff (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sherriff was placed on the minor-league 7-day disabled list on May 18 with an apparent elbow injury. He will now miss the remainder of the 2018 season and a good portion of the 2019 season, as well. He held a 6.35 ERA over 5.2 innings of relief with the Cardinals before being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on May 8.
