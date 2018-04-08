Cardinals' Ryan Sherriff: X-rays reveal fracture
X-rays on Sherriff's big toe revealed a hairline fracture Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sherriff suffered the toe fracture after being drilled by a comebacker on his foot during Friday's contest. The emergence of a fracture likely indicates a move to the disabled list for 27-year-old. John Brebbia will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to join the bullpen in his absence, though it's currently unclear how long Sherriff will be sidelined for.
