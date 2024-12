The Cardinals signed Vilade to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Vilade saw limited action with the Tigers in 2024, producing a .453 OPS in 17 games. He spent most of the year at Triple-A Toledo, slashing .278/.346/.449 with 13 homers and 20 stolen bases. Slated to turn 26 in February, Vilade saw starts at every position but shortstop, catcher and pitcher with Toledo.