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Cardinals' Ryne Stanek: Departs with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stanek was removed from Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers due to an apparent leg injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The right-hander was able to avoid a major collision at first base between Joey Ortiz and Bryan Torres as Ortiz beat out a bunt single, but Stanek appeared to jam his leg into the ground while attempting to slide into the bag. The specifics of the injury aren't clear, but 34-year-old is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's nightcap as he's evaluated.

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