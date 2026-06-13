Cardinals' Ryne Stanek: Gives up three homers Friday

Stanek (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Friday against the Twins after allowing three runs on three hits (all home runs) across 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Stanek had given up just two home runs over 29 outings and 26 innings this season prior to Friday, but he was taken deep by Kody Clemens, Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee. Clemens was the first batter he faced with two outs and two men on base in the seventh inning, but he launched his 10th homer of the season to tie the game, and Stanek never regained his composure, allowing solo shots to Lewis and Lee in the eighth frame. Despite this subpar outing, Stanek should continue to be a reliable late-inning option for the Cardinals. He owns a 5.60 ERA but has 11 holds already, although he's also gone 1-for-3 in save chances, so any ninth-inning duty isn't probably on the horizon for him.