Stanek agreed to a contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Stanek endured one of the worst seasons of his MLB career during 2025, finishing the year with a 5.30 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 56 innings with the Mets. His recent performance will likely prevent him from taking on a high-leverage role right away with the Cardinals, though the team's lack of bullpen depth could enable him to pick up a handful of holds over the course of the season.