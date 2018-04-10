Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Bounces back with strong outing
Tuivailala fired two scoreless innings in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday, allowing two hits.
Tuivailala had been somewhat uncharacteristically unsteady in his first three appearances of the season, allowing two earned runs on four hits in the two innings he'd worked across that span. That followed a spring in which the 25-year-old right-hander had generated an impressive 1.23 ERA across eight appearances, a sample during which he'd yielded a lone run over 7.1 innings. Tuivailala was similarly effective across a career-high 37 appearances in 2017 -- generating a 2.55 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 42.2 innings -- so he projects for a similar or greater workload in 2018 if he can consistently replicate that caliber of effort.
