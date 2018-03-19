Tuivailala's spring ERA remains unblemished across six outings after he fired a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts during Sunday's 10-0 Grapefruit League win over the Nationals.

One of manager Mike Matheny's steadiest bullpen options in 2017, Tuivailala has picked right up where he left off. He's racked up 12 strikeouts over just 5.3 exhibition frames while scattering four hits, leaving him poised for another sizable role this season. The Cardinals have plenty of holdover relief options, but the 25-year-old is proving as reliable as any of them during what has been a dominant spring.