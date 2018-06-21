Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Enduring rough June
Tuivailala (1-3), who took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday while surrendering an earned run on two hits and recording a strikeout over an inning, now has a 6.14 ERA across 7.1 June frames.
The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed at least one earned run in half of his eight appearances during the month and has suffered two losses overall. Tuivailala has also managed three holds during that span, so it hasn't all been doom and gloom. However, after allowing just one earned run across 11 outings between early April and late May, Tuivailala has yielded six overall in his last nine trips to the mound.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Notches first victory Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Keeps rolling Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Impressive in return from knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Returns from knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Preparing for extended-relief role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...