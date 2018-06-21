Tuivailala (1-3), who took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday while surrendering an earned run on two hits and recording a strikeout over an inning, now has a 6.14 ERA across 7.1 June frames.

The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed at least one earned run in half of his eight appearances during the month and has suffered two losses overall. Tuivailala has also managed three holds during that span, so it hasn't all been doom and gloom. However, after allowing just one earned run across 11 outings between early April and late May, Tuivailala has yielded six overall in his last nine trips to the mound.