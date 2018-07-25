Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Evens record in win
Tuivailala (3-3) fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in an extra-innings victory over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.
The right-handed reliever now has three straight scoreless outings, a span during which he's picked up two of his three wins on the season. It's a nice rebound for Tuivailala, who'd allowed a total of five runs (four earned) in the two appearances prior to his current streak. Although he's had a few hiccups, the 25-year-old has been solid overall, compiling four holds as well while generating a serviceable 3.69 ERA across 31.2 innings over 31 appearances.
