Tuivailala (3-3) fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in an extra-innings victory over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.

The right-handed reliever now has three straight scoreless outings, a span during which he's picked up two of his three wins on the season. It's a nice rebound for Tuivailala, who'd allowed a total of five runs (four earned) in the two appearances prior to his current streak. Although he's had a few hiccups, the 25-year-old has been solid overall, compiling four holds as well while generating a serviceable 3.69 ERA across 31.2 innings over 31 appearances.