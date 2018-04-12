Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Hits DL with knee strain
Tuivailala was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee strain, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander last appeared out of the bullpen against the Brewers on Monday, pitching two scoreless innings during his fourth outing of the season. It's unknown whether he sustained the injury during that game or in the last couple days, but Tuivailala will be sidelined until April 20, at the earliest. In a corresponding move, Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.
