Tuivailala fired two perfect innings in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs, recording one strikeout.

Tuivailala was just activated from the disabled list Friday after a near-month-long absence due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old picked up where he'd left off in his last outing on April 9, when he'd fired a pair of scoreless frames against the Brewers. Tuivailala's ability to work more than one inning as necessary -- a role he was particularly prepped for during his minor-league rehab assignment -- should render him a valuable component of the bullpen as long as his health endures.