Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Impressive in return from knee injury
Tuivailala fired two perfect innings in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs, recording one strikeout.
Tuivailala was just activated from the disabled list Friday after a near-month-long absence due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old picked up where he'd left off in his last outing on April 9, when he'd fired a pair of scoreless frames against the Brewers. Tuivailala's ability to work more than one inning as necessary -- a role he was particularly prepped for during his minor-league rehab assignment -- should render him a valuable component of the bullpen as long as his health endures.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Returns from knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Preparing for extended-relief role•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Heads out for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Hits DL with knee strain•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Bounces back with strong outing•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....