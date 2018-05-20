Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Keeps rolling Saturday
Tuivailala fired a scoreless inning in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday, recording two strikeouts.
The 25-year-old right-hander has now generated four consecutive scoreless efforts, and he's accomplished the feat in five of his six outings overall since returning from the disabled list. Tuivailala has been demonstrating plenty of swing-and-miss upside over that stretch as well, recording seven strikeouts over the seven innings encompassing those appearances.
