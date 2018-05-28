Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Notches first victory Sunday
Tuivailala (1-0) fired a scoreless seventh inning in a win over the Pirates on Sunday, recording a strikeout.
Tuivailala fired all eight of his pitches for strikes while extending what has been a stellar month. Factoring in Sunday's outing, he's allowed a minuscule 1.08 ERA and generated an 8:1 K:BB across 8.1 May innings.
