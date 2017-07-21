Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis
Tuivailala was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Tuivailala had pitched well since being recalled to the big-league team in mid-June, allowing just one run over the course of 10 innings on the mound. His 10:2 K:BB provided promise, but with Randal Grichuk (back) and Zach Duke (elbow) returning from the disabled list, Tuivailala was transferred back to Memphis in order to make room on the 25-man roster. Although the 24-year-old may spend an extended period of time in Memphis, it would come as a surprise if he didn't resurface with the Cardinals in the near future.
