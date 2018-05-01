Tuivailala (knee) is being stretched out for an extended-relief role during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Because the team wants to have Tuivailala throw more than one inning in an appearance, it's possible that his rehab assignment could be extended so he can get additional reps in the minors. Tuivailala has appeared in two games (two innings) during his rehab assignment with Memphis, allowing one run on two hits and a walk.