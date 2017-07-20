Tuivailala fired a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets, recording a strikeout.

The 24-year-old right-hander saw action for the first time since July 7 and has now put together six consecutive scoreless appearances. Tuivailala's 2.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP are career-best numbers, as are the two victories he's notched over 18 appearances. The aforementioned 12-day stretch between outings was Tuivailala's longest of the season while he's been up with the big-league squad, and it remains to be seen if his workload will pick back up in the second half.

