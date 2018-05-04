Tuivailala (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

The 25-year-old wound up missing nearly a month of action due to a left knee strain. Tuivailala was stretched out a bit during his rehab assignment, so he could be used in a long-relief role now that he's back in action. First baseman Luke Voit was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster.