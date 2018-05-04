Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Returns from knee injury
Tuivailala (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
The 25-year-old wound up missing nearly a month of action due to a left knee strain. Tuivailala was stretched out a bit during his rehab assignment, so he could be used in a long-relief role now that he's back in action. First baseman Luke Voit was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Preparing for extended-relief role•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Heads out for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Hits DL with knee strain•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Bounces back with strong outing•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Dominance persists Sunday•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...