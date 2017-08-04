Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Returns to majors
Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Tuivailala has been excellent in the minors since his last time in the big leagues, tossing five scoreless innings, so he'll head back to the majors to provide bullpen depth. However, he very well could wind up back in the minors soon given that a roster spot still needs to be cleared when Adam Wainwright (back) comes off the DL to start Sunday. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old reliever will be in the majors for now, replacing Luke Weaver on the active roster.
