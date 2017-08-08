Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Solid outing in blowout victory
Tuivailala allowed an earned run on a solo home run over one inning in Monday's 11-3 win over the Royals. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Tuivailala allowed a solo blast to Brandon Moss but was otherwise dominant, firing 12 of his 16 pitches for strikes in the ninth inning of the comfortable win. The 24-year-old right-hander has been impressive in his two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis, and owns a solid 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 22.1 innings in multiple big-league stints this season.
