Tuivailala fired three scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The 24-year-old right-hander has put together three consecutive scoreless outings and has already worked 8.1 innings across six relief appearances since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 4. Tuivailala has been a solid performer in multiple categories during his multiple big-league stints this season, boasting a 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and three victories over 29.1 frames.