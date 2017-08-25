Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Tagged with loss Thursday
Tuivailala (3-2) took the loss Thursday against the Padres after allowing two earned runs in the ninth inning.
He entered in a high-leverage situation with the score tied at two entering the ninth inning, but Tuivailala surrendered a pair of base hits to the first two batters he faced before manager Mike Matheny pulled him. Zach Duke relieved him but was unable to strand the runners as Carlos Asuaje and Jose Pirela combined to drive in the decisive two runs. While it was encouraging for Tuivailala to get the call in a high-leverage situation, his subpar performance suggests that the Cardinals will continue to search for a concrete answer in the back end with Trevor Rosenthal (elbow) done for the year.
