Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Takes first loss Wednesday
Tuivailala (1-1) allowed an earned run on four hits over two innings in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Tuivailala was called on to prevent further damage after Tyler Lyons had surrendered a game-tying solo home run to Christian Yelich to open the seventh. However, he ran into trouble quickly as well, allowing singles to Jesus Aguilar and Danny Santana over the first three batters he faced. Following a swinging strikeout of Jonathan Villar, the right-handed reliever surrendered a go-ahead hit to Orlando Arcia, which gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead that would ultimately prove to be the final margin of victory. It was Tuivailala's first loss of the season, and it snapped what had been a seven-appearance scoreless streak.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Notches first victory Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Keeps rolling Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Impressive in return from knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Returns from knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Preparing for extended-relief role•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Heads out for rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart