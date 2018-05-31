Tuivailala (1-1) allowed an earned run on four hits over two innings in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Tuivailala was called on to prevent further damage after Tyler Lyons had surrendered a game-tying solo home run to Christian Yelich to open the seventh. However, he ran into trouble quickly as well, allowing singles to Jesus Aguilar and Danny Santana over the first three batters he faced. Following a swinging strikeout of Jonathan Villar, the right-handed reliever surrendered a go-ahead hit to Orlando Arcia, which gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead that would ultimately prove to be the final margin of victory. It was Tuivailala's first loss of the season, and it snapped what had been a seven-appearance scoreless streak.