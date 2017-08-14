Tuivailala allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Braves.

Tuivailala provided a solid multi-inning effort after starter Michael Wacha worked a modest five frames. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up an earned run in each of his last two appearances, but he remains a solid bullpen option for manager Mike Matheny. Despite the aforementioned stumbles in his last pair of outings, Tuivailala boasts a solid 2.59 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.