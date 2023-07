The Cardinals acquired Hernandez from the Blue Jays in exchange for Genesis Cabrera on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was a 14th-round pick in the 2022 Draft and just turned 19 last month. He's split his time between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Dunedin in 2023, batting just .192/.241/.317 with two homers at the latter stop. It's a lottery ticket acquisition by the Cards.