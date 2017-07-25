Alcantara fired seven scoreless innings for Double-A Springfield versus Arkansas on Sunday, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out four.

The fireballing right-hander has seemingly started to hit his stride in his last three outings, allowing just two runs in the 18.2 innings he's pitched over that span. Sunday's outing was Alcantara's first of more than six innings this season, and the 87 pitches he threw were a testament to his efficiency. While his 4.85 ERA, .270 BAA and 1.45 WHIP all still have ample room for improvement, Alcantara's recent performances certainly provide reason for optimism.