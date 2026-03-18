The Cardinals reassigned Blewett to minor-league camp Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Blewett had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but he made a spirited run at a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen after submitting a 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in six innings. With Blewett now officially out of the mix for a roster berth, Rule 5 pick Matt Pushard and offseason trade acquisition George Soriano should have better odds of breaking camp with the big club.