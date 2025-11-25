Blewett signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Blewett spent the 2025 season with Atlanta, Baltimore and Minnesota, posting a 5.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44.1 innings (two starts). He'll get a fresh start with the Cardinals, where he figures to serve as organizational bullpen depth.