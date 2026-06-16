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Cardinals' Sebastian Dos Santos: Making full-season debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dos Santos is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in his debut at Single-A Palm Beach on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old out of Venezuela, Dos Santos is a helium prospect for the Cardinals after dominating the Dominican Summer League in 2025 (.313/.452/.570) and the Florida Complex League in 2026 (.264/.429/.586 with six homers and 10 steals). Dos Santos will face his stiffest test at Palm Beach as he breaks into full-season ball. The switch hitter has seen action at shortstop, second base and third base this season and will likely continue to bounce around the infield at Palm Beach.

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