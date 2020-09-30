The Cardinals deactivated Elledge from their 28-man roster Wednesday ahead of the team's wild-card series with the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Elledge made 12 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen during the regular season, posting a 4.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 11.2 innings. He and reliever Jake Woodford will cede their spots on the active roster to pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Andrew Knizner.