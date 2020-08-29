Elledge was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday.
Elledge was optioned to alternate camp Sunday, but he'll return to the major-league roster as part of a string of transactions. The right-hander gave up two runs on three hits over his first four innings in the majors.
