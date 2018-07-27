Elledge was traded to St. Louis in exchange for reliever Sam Tuivailala on Friday.

Elledge will report to Double-A Springfield. The 22-year-old pitched in 31 games for Seattle's High-A club this season, posting a 1.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 38.1 innings of work. He also recorded nine saves in nine opportunities and will add extra organizational depth to the Cardinals bullpen.

