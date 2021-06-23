The Cardinals recalled Elledge from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
He'll fill the bullpen spot previously occupied by Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder discomfort. Before being sent back to Triple-A earlier this month, Elledge made nine appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and seven walks over 10 innings. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage relief work during his upcoming stint with the big club.
